Saskatoon weather outlook: sizzling 30 degree heat hits this weekend!

Sizzling 30 degree heat wave kicks in this weekend!

Heat Warning

A heat warning has been issued for Lloydminster and southwest Saskatchewan for persistent heat through the weekend with daytime temperatures reaching near 29 degrees in Lloydminster and 32 degrees in the southeast with overnight lows near 14 and 16 degrees for the regions, respectively.

Environment Canada says to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place until conditions cool below warning criteria on Monday.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Blue skies and sunshine are back in Saskatoon on this Friday with temperatures down to 10 degrees this morning.

We did warm up quickly with the clear conditions, with the mercury rising up into the mid 20s by late morning.

Beautiful blue skies & sunshine are back and sticking around for the day! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/v6VSV2Cy6K — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 7, 2017

Slap on some sunscreen with a very high UV & full sun tomorrow! Sun safety tips on Global News at 10pm https://t.co/M8t76klLI6 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/OxlA3E7O4w — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 7, 2017

Impressive 27 degrees already in Saskatoon in the sunshine over this noon hour! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/o61jcP0fHy — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 7, 2017

Nothing but sunshine will continue during the afternoon as we continue to warm back up

Friday Night

Clear skies will stick around this evening as we cool back to 13 degrees overnight.

Saturday

The weekend should start with sunshine in the morning before clouds build in midday and stick around for the afternoon with a breezy easterly wind.

Temperatures will shoot up into the low 30s for a daytime high as an upper ridge builds in the heat before skies start to clear in the evening.

Sunday

Another surface will swing by and clear out our skies to bring in mostly sunny conditions for our Sunday.

It’ll be another hot one with the mercury rising up into the low 30s and a very high UV index, meaning exposed skin can burn within minutes, so be sure to slap on some sunscreen!

Work Week Outlook

We should reach the peak of the heat on Monday with a high once again in the 30s as a low pressure system moves in, bringing a good chance of severe thunderstorms across the region, with all the right ingredients in place.

Behind that system a weak cold front will side through on Tuesday, dropping us back into the 20s and keeping us under some clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

We then warm back up into the 30s by the end of the week as an upper ridge builds itself back in and there is no significant cool down seen in the foreseeable future.

