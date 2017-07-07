North Okanagan thrift store donation funds health-care equipment

They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure but in this case, unwanted items are being turned into new health-care equipment.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Health Care Auxiliary was able to donate $72,144 to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation from funds they raised by selling donated items at their Armstrong thrift shop.

The money will be used to replace well-used equipment that wears out over time.

A new tub will be installed at an adult day program in Enderby and lifts will be replaced at seniors’ homes in Armstrong and Enderby.

The lifts help staff transfer residents often from beds to wheelchairs. The tub is specialized to make it easy for disabled people who have trouble getting into a regular tub to have a bath.