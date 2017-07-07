6 drownings in B.C. in one week

It’s been a deadly week on the water with six drownings throughout British Columbia.

READ MORE: Edmonton man dead after drowning in Okanagan Lake

With another hot weekend ahead, the B.C. Coroners Service is asking people to take some simple steps to stay safe on the water.

READ MORE: Surrey man drowns in Shuswap Lake

“I cannot stress too strongly the need for all recreational boaters – including paddlers – to wear a properly fitted personal flotation device (PFD), not just have one on the boat with them.” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said.

“People don’t realize how quickly they can get into trouble – particularly when they’re in unfamiliar waters.”

Anyone heading out to a lake or river they’ve never swam in before should watch out for sudden drop-offs into deep water, slippery rock edges and unstable rocks along the water’s edge.

People are also being asked to avoid mixing alcohol with swimming, boating or any other water-based activities as drinking increases the chance of an accidental drowning.

In the bigger picture, the number of drownings in B.C. has actually gone down, with 2016 having the lowest number in the past decade.

According to the coroner, more than one-third of drowning deaths happen in the southern interior.