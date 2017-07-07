Murder of 21-year-old added to Nova Scotia’s crime reward program

The murder of Donald Jermaine Stephenson in Halifax has been added to Nova Scotia’s rewards program for major unsolved crimes.
The 21-year-old Stephenson was shot to death when a gunman wearing a skull mask burst into his home in October 2010.
Justice Minister Mark Furey says families deserve closure when they lose a loved one to violence and he’s joining police in asking anyone with a tip about Stephenson’s death to come forward.
The reward program offers up to $150,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his and other homicides.
