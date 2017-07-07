Crime
July 7, 2017 11:53 am

Murder of 21-year-old added to Nova Scotia’s crime reward program

By Global News

The murder of Donald Jermaine Stephenson has been added to the Nova Scotia's major reward program.

Global Halifax/Alexa MacLean
A A

The murder of Donald Jermaine Stephenson in Halifax has been added to Nova Scotia’s rewards program for major unsolved crimes.

The 21-year-old Stephenson was shot to death when a gunman wearing a skull mask burst into his home in October 2010.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP arrest boater over impaired ‘boating’ incident

Justice Minister Mark Furey says families deserve closure when they lose a loved one to violence and he’s joining police in asking anyone with a tip about Stephenson’s death to come forward.

The reward program offers up to $150,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his and other homicides.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dartmouth
Donald Jermaine Stephenson
Gunman
Halfiax
Halifax crime
Murder
Nova Scotia
Unsolved Crime

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News