July 7, 2017 12:08 pm
Updated: July 7, 2017 12:14 pm

Ontario man charged in five sexual assault incidents in Georgina and Newmarket: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Scott Wasson, 28, of Georgina, Ont., has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and police believe there may be more alleged victims.

York Regional Police/Handout
NEWMARKET, Ont. – Police say a man is charged in connection with sexual assault investigations in two communities north of Toronto.

York regional police say a 39-year-old woman was followed by a man in Georgina, Ont., and allegedly grabbed in a sexual manner.

They say a suspect was identified and arrested and investigators linked him to unsolved sexual assault incidents that took place in the area of the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket, Ont., between August and September of 2015.

Police say a 28-year-old Georgina man is charged with five counts of sexual assault.

Investigators also released a photograph of the accused, Scott Wasson, saying there could be other alleged victims.

