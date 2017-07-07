Canada
July 7, 2017 10:37 am

Government seeking proposals for Ontario Place redevelopment

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Place is shown in a 1995 file photo. The provincial government is seeking proposals to redevelop the west island.

Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty Images
TORONTO – Ontario is calling on developers to pitch ideas for revitalizing Ontario Place and creating new public attractions on the site of the former theme park on Toronto’s waterfront.

The province issued a call for submissions Friday asking developers to pitch their own innovative, futuristic plans for the west island of Ontario Place.

The government put few limits on the proposals, but says public access to the site must be preserved and there can be no casinos, residential development or large-scale music events.

The land is to remain in public hands, but long-term leases will be allowed.

The province closed Ontario Place to the public five years ago due to falling revenues at the government-owned theme park and tight provincial finances.

Last month, the province opened the new Trillium Park and William G. Davis recreational trail on Ontario Place’s east island.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

