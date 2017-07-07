Police investigating fatal crash in Saint-Eustache

A 90-year-old woman is dead following a car crash in Saint-Eustache Thursday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Arthur-Sauvé Boulevard near the Saint-Eustache autodrome.

According to Saint-Eustache police spokesperson Patrick Lamarre, a vehicle heading west attempted a left-hand turn at the autodrome, when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by an 87-year-old man.

The elderly man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Lamarre said the driver’s 90-year old passenger, died on her way to hospital.

The two occupants of the other vehicle, both 18, suffered minor injuries. Only one of the two teens was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Speed and alcohol have been ruled out.

Lamarre said collision experts were called to the scene to determine the cause of the crash.