RCMP charge 2 Toronto-area men in human trafficking investigation in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – The RCMP say two men from the Greater Toronto Area are facing charges following a two-year human trafficking investigation.

The Mounties say the investigation began on May 31, 2015, after a lone female illegally entered Canada on a vessel that left Neebish Island in Michigan, and landed on St. Joseph’s Island in Ontario.

They say the crossing was spotted by members of the United States Border Patrol and relayed to the RCMP in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Investigators from the Sault Ste. Marie RCMP detachment arrested a 38-year-old man from Vaughan, Ont., and a 65-year-old Toronto man late last month.

They are charged with smuggling in persons, trafficking in persons, and counselling an Immigration and Refugee Protection Act offence.

The accused are to appear in court in Sault Ste. Marie on Aug. 28.