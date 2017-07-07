The internet can’t figure out if this outfit is actually turquoise and grey

It’s the latest version of the “dress debate”: is this outfit turquoise and grey or pink and white? Or is it both?

In a Facebook post that has now gone viral, user Rachael Stewart shared a custom made Nike-branded outfit with pearl-encrusted slides on Monday, noting the outfit was pink and white.

But many social media users saw it another way. In fact, they argued that the outfit was actually grey and turquoise.

The heated debate

“Saw this yesterday and it was pink and white. Now it’s blue and grey,” user Leah Martin wrote.

“Dear Rachel please wipe your glasses to see better. Where is pink or white here?” Boris Petrovsky commented.

“I don’t care what anyone says … this is pink and white,” Tara Larochelle wrote.

People on Twitter were just as confused.

If you can't see that this outfit is turquoise and grey, don't buy your clothes online. #FridayFeeling #NIKE pic.twitter.com/pcDcv442N1 — Jeremiah Rappel🤔 (@JeremiahRappel) July 7, 2017

I have no idea what colors the Nike outfit and shoes are first I'm seeing pink and grey but then I see turquoise — carolyn (@irlcarolyn) July 4, 2017

@Nike is this blue and grey or is it 2 different colours pic.twitter.com/3JXns1LTOP — liam chabot (@chabot_liam) July 7, 2017

The last great debate

This echos another famous 2015 viral debate around the colour of a dress. An image of a blue and black (or white and gold — whichever you see) dress was uploaded to Tumblr with the caption, “Guys please help me – is this dress white and gold, or blue and black? Me and my friends can’t agree and we are freaking the f*** out.”

The colour of the dress, which was debated around the world, also opened up the narrative around what our eyes and brains do when they see specific hues, as well as how our phones portray certain images. Oh, and in case you were wondering, that dress was in fact blue and black.

WATCH: Science behind the great dress debate



The outfit creator speaks out

On Wednesday, BiNorth Collection, the Memphis-based custom clothing line that designed the Nike-inspired ensemble, released a statement about the outfit’s colours.

“Hey guys this is Blue and Gray, NOT Pink and Gray,” the company wrote on their Facebook page. The outfit, which is $120 USD, is currently in such high demand, it is being sold as a bundle.

