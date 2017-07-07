Traffic
July 7, 2017 8:16 am
Updated: July 7, 2017 8:59 am

Man in critical condition after being hit by LRT near Commonwealth Stadium

By Online Journalist  Global News

Edmonton police investigating after a man in his 20s was struck by an Edmonton Transit System LRT train between the Stadium and Coliseum stations Friday morning. July 7, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
A A

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a transit train in north-central Edmonton early Friday morning.

Edmonton police said the pedestrian was struck by a southbound LRT train between the Stadium and Coliseum stations around 4:50 a.m.

Police said the male pedestrian in his 20s was treated and transported to hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Edmonton police investigating after a man in his 20s was struck by an Edmonton Transit System LRT train between the Stadium and Coliseum stations Friday morning. July 7, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit was called in to investigate.

Because of the collision, Edmonton transit said service along the entire line will be affected for the next couple of hours, so commuters on the capital line could experience delays.

Service is specifically down to one line between Coliseum and Central Stations but the impacts will be felt along the whole line, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said.

Police said vehicle traffic will not be affected.

Edmonton police investigating after a man in his 20s was struck by an Edmonton Transit System LRT train between the Stadium and Coliseum stations Friday morning. July 7, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton LRT
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton Traffic
Edmonton transit
Edmonton Transit LRT
Edmonton Transit System
EPS
ETS
LRT
LRT collision
Pedestrian Collision
Serious collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News