Man in critical condition after being hit by LRT near Commonwealth Stadium

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a transit train in north-central Edmonton early Friday morning.

Edmonton police said the pedestrian was struck by a southbound LRT train between the Stadium and Coliseum stations around 4:50 a.m.

Police said the male pedestrian in his 20s was treated and transported to hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit was called in to investigate.

Because of the collision, Edmonton transit said service along the entire line will be affected for the next couple of hours, so commuters on the capital line could experience delays.

Service is specifically down to one line between Coliseum and Central Stations but the impacts will be felt along the whole line, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said.

Police said vehicle traffic will not be affected.