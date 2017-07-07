Weekend events and road closures, TTC service disruptions in Toronto

There are a few events going on in the city this weekend, and that means motorists and transit users will have to plan alternate routes due to accompanying road closures and TTC service disruptions.

Taste of Lawrence: Friday July 7 to Sunday July 9

Lawrence Avenue will be closed between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road, from Friday, 10 a.m. to Monday, July 10 at 2 a.m. The TTC’s 54/354 Lawrence East buses will divert both ways via Warden Avenue, Bertrand Avenue and Birchmount Road.

Salsa on St. Clair: Saturday July 8 to Sunday July 9

St. Clair Avenue will be closed between Winona Drive and Christie Street from 8:00 a.m. Saturday to 11:00 p.m. Sunday. Additional service will be added to TTC’s 126 Christie bus route, and the 512 St. Clair streetcar will be replaced by buses, which will divert via Oakwood Avenue, Davenport Road and Christie Street.

Fusion of Taste: Sunday July 9

Islington Avenue will be closed between Albion Road and Wardlaw Crescent 6:00 a.m. Sunday to 1:00 a.m. Monday. The 37 Islington route busses will divert via Albion Road, Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue.

TTC closure: Saturday July 8 to Sunday July 9

The portion of Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Lawrence stations will be closed to allow TTC crews to do some corrective track work and rail grinding. Shuttle buses will be operating between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge stations this weekend.