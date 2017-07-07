One dead after vehicle rear-ends tractor-trailer on Hwy. 401
One person is dead after a vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer on Highway 401 overnight.
The collision happened around 3 a.m. on the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Victoria Park Avenue.
An occupant inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.
