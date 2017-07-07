COMMENTARY: A Ticats loss in Regina isn’t out of the question

It is nowhere near must win territory, not even close, but for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, they would do themselves a big favour if they beat the Roughriders in Saskatchewan on Saturday night.

Both teams are two of the CFL’s three winless clubs so far this season, the other being the defending Grey Cup champion Ottawa Redblacks at 0-1-1.

But let’s say the Ticats come off their bye week and even their record at 1-1 with a victory in Regina.

Getting that first win of the season under your belt early on is a huge plus, and not only in the standings. It allow players, coaches and the front office types to exhale and relax, and build some confidence heading into their next game on the schedule.

Now, if Hamilton returns from the bye week and falls flat in their first visit to new Mosaic Stadium on Saturday night we will hear that 0-2 is not where they expected to be, they have the talent to win, and that they have to find a way to do so.

A loss against the 0-2 Riders isn’t out of the question either. Saskatchewan has lost both of their games this season by a combined four points and they’ve had Hamilton’s number in “green country” over the years.

It’s not a must win for the Ticats, no, but it sure would be a nice to have.