Baby taken to hospital after being left in vehicle in northeast Edmonton

A baby was taken to hospital after being found in a vehicle in a northeast Edmonton parking lot, police said Thursday night.

The baby was found at 167 Avenue and 50 Street; officers spoke with a parent but it is not clear whether charges will be laid.

According to police, the baby appeared to be in good health but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police did not say how they found the baby, how long it had been in the vehicle, where the parent was or when the incident took place.

The incident occurred as the city of Edmonton has been put under a heat warning by Environment Canada.

Temperatures are expected to be high for an “unusually long duration,” according to Environment Canada.

Some areas could reach temperatures in the mid-30s later this week and through the weekend.