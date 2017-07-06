RCMP investigate possible abduction attempt in Malakwa

RCMP are on the lookout for a man they believe may have been trying to abduct a three-year-old child in Malakwa.

The mother of the child reported that the toddler was playing on the front lawn of their rural residence on Thursday, when she heard the child yelling.

When she looked outside, she saw a strange man about four feet away from the child, holding a small dog or a puppy.

The mother called the child to her and instead of offering an explanation for being on the property, the man scooped up the dog and drove off in a newer model Lincoln sedan.

The man is described as white, between 40– and 45–years–old, with short, thinning blond hair and of average build.

The vehicle is a black, newer model, four door Lincoln with a B.C. licence plate.

The dog is small and tan and white in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sicamous RCMP at (250) 836-2878 or Crime Stoppers.