July 6, 2017 7:35 pm

Convicted child abuser convicted to two years in jail

A man who was convicted of sex offences against an eight-year-old girl at a Vancouver beach three years ago has been sentenced to two years in jail.

Last August, a BC Supreme Court judge found 49-year-old David Alan Lessor guilty of sexual interference and sexual assault.

The incident allegedly took place on Canada Day in 2014 on Acadia Beach near Spanish Banks.

The girl testified Lessor lifted her skirt and touched her vaginal area on top of her swimsuit.

Lessor testified he didn’t believe he was guilty because of his mental state and he suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

