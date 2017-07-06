RCMP cadets bring a piece of military history to life

Cadets at the RCMP Academy are showcasing a piece of military history through marching drills, music, and even canon fire. It’s all part of the Sunset Retreat Ceremony, a military tattoo that dates back to the 17th century.

In this case, Sgt. Janie Perreault explained that tattoo comes from the Dutch phrase “turn off the taps”.

“They would send a lone drummer out in the streets of the city that would beat a rhythm that would signify that it was time for the pubs and tavern owners to shut it down for the night,” Perreault said.

“At that time, the military personnel would know it’s time to go back to their posts. When everyone was back at their posts, it was time to do the lowering of the flag. That would signify the end of the day for them.”

The show at the Academy is more than cadets returning from the pub. In addition to drills, there is a canine unit demonstration, marching band and more.

This historic show is performed by future Mounties. Among them is Cadet Ethan Gellani from Carstairs, Ab.

“It’s so cool, not every troop gets to do it,” Gellani said following the performance.

Gellani has been at the Academy for just 18 weeks, and is honoured to wear the iconic red surge.

“When I first put it on I had a big smile on my face. It means so much to me, even to my family,” he said.

“This uniform means a lot of Canada and even around the world people recognize the surge, and think of it when they see it. So wearing this is a huge honour.”

Sgt. Perreault also feels that honour whenever she puts on the uniform. Working at Depot Division, she feels pride in seeing the new cadets come to Regina for training.

“Having all the cadets coming here and wanting to take it on, and going into the next generation,” she said.

“It’s just good to be part of that, and being able to represent something that is Canadian.”

The RCMP Academy is hosting weekly performances of the Sunset Retreat Ceremony every Tuesday night until August 8. The free show begins shortly after 6:30 p.m.