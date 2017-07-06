University of Lethbridge professor found guilty of assault

A University of Lethbridge professor who was charged with sexual assault after an incident from almost three years ago, had his case resolved in Lethbridge provincial court Thursday.

38-year-old Nicholas Hanson was found not guilty of sexual assault, but guilty of assault and sentenced to a six-month conditional discharge.

The victim was a 22-year-old drama student at the University of Lethbridge, where Hanson was both a professor and chair of the department.

An agreed statement of facts said the victim and her friend attended a gathering for artists and graduating students on the evening of December 13, 2014. Hanson was also there where he was described as being intoxicated.

READ MORE: Trial delays derail ‘extremely serious’ sex assault case against N.S. professor

The victim and her friend say Hanson made several comments about their clothing and appearance, making them feel uncomfortable.

Later that night they attended a second gathering where they were all consuming alcohol.

He made more comments to the victim and her friend about the fact that he was experiencing sadness, stress and anxiety in both his personal life and in his profession.

The victim later found herself alone in a small room with Hanson and when she went to leave he grabbed her shoulder, causing her dress to fall down.

The victim then confronted Hanson in his office shortly after the incident. He said he had no memory what happened, but expressed remorse and said it was clear that he needed to seek help for what was going on.

The victim’s friend also e-mailed Hanson where he responded with remorse and made offers to both the victim and her friend to remove himself from any participation in their last semester.

READ MORE: Human rights complaint filed against controversial University of Lethbridge professor

Both of them advised Hanson that wouldn’t be necessary and they would have no problem maintaining a professional relationship during their last semester.

Nearly a year later in November of 2015, the victim went to police and Hanson was charged with sexual assault.

“Touching someone to get their attention is really what it was, while being intoxicated and needing some mental help,” defence lawyer Hersh Wolch said. “He’s been stigmatized and his family has been hurt by it.”

Since the incident Hanson has been diagnosed with a bi-polar disorder and is receiving treatment. Him and his family have also moved to Toronto.

Hanson is bound by several conditions, including refraining from alcohol, not contacting the victim and continuing treatment.

He remains under official suspension from the U of L while the school continues its internal processes for determining his possible future with the University.