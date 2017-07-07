‘Someone knows’: No arrests in deadly Winnipeg rooming house fire one year later

One year after a fatal rooming house in North Point Douglas, Winnipeg police are still looking for those responsible for igniting the flames.

John Bendon, 61, and Brenda Campbell, 51, both died in the blaze on Austin Street North on July 7, 2016. Officers confirmed days later that the fire was intentionally set and was considered a homicide investigation.

READ MORE: Deadly Austin St North fire appears to be intentionally set: Police

Friday marks one year since the fire and there have yet to be any arrests.

“Somebody knows who did it, and somebody is going to talk, and somebody will be arrested and charged at some point,” said Sel Burrows, Chair of the Point Douglas Residents Committee.

Nine people were living in the house at 186 Austin St. N, but at the time of the fire there were 15 people inside.

Burrows said he remembers the blaze quite well.

“It was horrible, it was absolutely horrible,” he recalled. “People were trying to put the fire out with garden hoses and the fire was so fierce.”

Burrows has been campaigning for more inspections in rooming houses in Winnipeg. In November, city council approved new measures in hopes of avoiding fatal fires in the future.

WATCH: Recommendations aimed at protecting Winnipeg’s rooming houses at city council

“I felt guilty,” Burrows admitted when asked for his reaction when he learned two people had died. “Somehow, we should have been able to do more.”

Burrows said he checks in with homicide detectives often and believes they could be close to an arrest.

“The implication is that they know probably who set the fire, but they don’t have enough evidence to make arrests,” he said.

When asked if that was the case, a police spokesperson would not confirm that.

“I can’t in this case, but I can tell you that those situations, while they aren’t common, are gut wrenching for detectives,” said Const. Rob Carver.

Anyone with information it asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

“We find that homicide investigations are often solved by somebody who has some what they think just some minor piece of information,” Carver said. “When that comes forward it can be the critical piece of information that breaks the case.”