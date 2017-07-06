Female suspect sought in Kelowna gas station robbery

RCMP are hoping the public can help identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a Kelowna gas station.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, a woman walked into Skogies Petro Canada on Underhill Road and brandished what appeared to be a knife and a metal bar at the lone employee.

She demanded cigarettes and cash.

The thief fled in an older model red and blue pickup truck with a bicycle in the back.

“Within minutes of the robbery, an officer with the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section located the vehicle abandoned, and the bike missing, near the intersection of Springfield Road and Benvoilin Road,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “Efforts to locate the female suspect have been unsuccessful at this time.”

Further investigation revealed that a pickup truck matching the description of the one used in the robbery had been reported stolen.

The suspect is described as a white woman, in her 30’s, about 5’5″ tall.