Aggressive forest fire burning west of 100 Mile House, B.C. grows to 225-hectares

An aggressive forest fire burning west of 100 Mile House is continuing to grow despite the efforts of air and ground crews.

The fire spanned two-hectares before jumping to 140 and then 225-hectares by late Thursday afternoon.

According to the Cariboo Fire Centre, the fire started Thursday morning along the Gustafsen North Forest Service Road and is zero per cent contained.

“It is burning in some relatively dense timber, so it’s an aggressive fire, it’s burning quite hot and that has challenged our efforts,” BC’s Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek said.

The Norbord Mill and other nearby structures are not threatened by the wildfire. There are no formal evacuation alerts or orders currently in place.

Airtankers, including skimmers, helicopters and 40 firefighters are at the fire. Skimmers are reloading from Watson Lake and BC Wildlife Service is asking people to stay clear of the lake.

Another 16 firefighters are currently en route to the fire.

Given how hot and dry it’s been the Cariboo region and across most of British Columbia, fires have flared up throughout the province. With the weather conditions not changing in the next week, Skrepnek said he expects a sizable increase in fire activity in B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting the fire on the eastern shores of Harrison Lake has grown to 115 hectares and that 20 more firefighters will be on site Tuesday morning.

Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula says the fire is five per cent contained, but believes crews could be battling it for a while.