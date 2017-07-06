Cheeky new Winnipeg ad campaign wants to know who you sweep with on Friday nights

A Winnipeg curling club is trying to get women out of their houses and into theirs.

The Granite Women’s Curling League has launched a new campaign with some cheeky slogans.

Lawn signs with “Get taken out by someone new every Friday night” and “Who are you sweeping with on Friday night?” will be put up around Winnipeg this summer.

“We are trying to make curling more appealing to younger individuals,” said Kathleen Dawson, the president of the league. “It’s an easy way to catch people’s eye on social media.”

Dawson got the idea for the campaign after taking in a curling symposium session on advertising.

“It was so that people would glance at them and then glace at them again,” Dawson said.

Since the first sign went up in front of the Granite a week ago, she had been emailed by two people wanting to join the league.

The women’s league runs on Wednesday and Friday nights.

“For any woman considering curling, feel free to come and try out the league. My team comes from work, plays a came and stays after for dinner and drinks. It is a great way to decompress from the week,” Dawson said.

But she said the league’s enrollment has been going down over the past few years. While registration for Wednesday has rebounded, Friday is still seven teams short of a full house.

If Fridays don’t fill up more Dawson is worried its time slot could be given to other curlers.

“We need new younger people to enter the sport,” said Dawson.

Registration costs $242.09 per person. The enrollment fee guarantees 20 games. It starts September 29th with playoffs at the end of March.

If you are interested you can email gwcl@granitecurlingclub.ca