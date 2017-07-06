Midway RCMP investigate sexual assault at BC park

Police are looking for a man after a sexual assault was reported in the washroom of the Boundary Creek Provincial Park on July 4.

A 69-year-old woman told police she was driving on Highway 3, just west of Grand Forks, when she noticed a newer silver Toyota SUV.

She pulled into the park to use the washroom and saw the SUV continue along the highway.

When she came out of the washroom, a man pushed her back into the washroom and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to fight off her attacker and run to her car. She reported the incident at the Midway RCMP detachment.

Extensive patrols of the area were conducted but the man was not found.

RCMP are looking for a man in his 40s, about six feet tall with an average build.

He is described as having short, dirty blond hair and a grey moustache.