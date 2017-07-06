John Oakley Show – Thursday July 6, 2017
Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the John Oakley Show from your Thursday afternoon commute. Fake marriages, pot busts, and safe spaces! Hear it again now!
International students in fake marriage schemes to Canada
Immigration Lawyer Guidy Mamann joins the show to explain how marriage schemes work.View link »
READ MORE: Advocates, community leaders react to investigation into ‘hugely flawed’ immigration system
The vast majority of pot shop workers arrested in massive raids won’t go to trial
Canada’s pot lawyer Jack Lloyd explains how the raids were a waste of resources because most of those charged in dispensary raids will not go to trial.View link »
New Liberal ads warn that driving while high is not acceptable
MADD CEO Andrew Murie says the organization has recently produced three new cannabis-related spots this year, which run for free in many outlets as public-service ads and is in favour of the government’s pitch to do the same as legalization approachesView link »
READ MORE: Canna Clinic marijuana dispensary raided twice in 1 week, 8 more employees charged: Toronto police
Canada’s new sexual assault law erases rights of the accused
Anthony Moustacalis, Anthony Moustacalis and Associates – head of the Ontario Criminal Lawyers Association discusses how C-51 restricts the ability of the accused to use communications by a complainant or witness that are “of a sexual nature” or “for a sexual purpose” as part of their defence.View link »
Inmate who did 18 months in solitary sues Ottawa jail
Psychologist Oren Amitay talks about the affects of solitary confinement on prisoners.View link »
READ MORE: Solitary confinement challenge begins in B.C. Supreme Court
Topics worthy of discussion
Karlene Nation, David Wills and Vince Gasparro debate Omar Khadr’s 10 million, Ryerson students, and huge rubber duckies.View link »
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.