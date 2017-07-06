John Oakley Show – Thursday July 6, 2017

Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the John Oakley Show from your Thursday afternoon commute. Fake marriages, pot busts, and safe spaces! Hear it again now!

International students in fake marriage schemes to Canada

Immigration Lawyer Guidy Mamann joins the show to explain how marriage schemes work.

The vast majority of pot shop workers arrested in massive raids won’t go to trial

Canada’s pot lawyer Jack Lloyd explains how the raids were a waste of resources because most of those charged in dispensary raids will not go to trial.

New Liberal ads warn that driving while high is not acceptable

MADD CEO Andrew Murie says the organization has recently produced three new cannabis-related spots this year, which run for free in many outlets as public-service ads and is in favour of the government’s pitch to do the same as legalization approaches

Canada’s new sexual assault law erases rights of the accused

Anthony Moustacalis, Anthony Moustacalis and Associates – head of the Ontario Criminal Lawyers Association discusses how C-51 restricts the ability of the accused to use communications by a complainant or witness that are “of a sexual nature” or “for a sexual purpose” as part of their defence.

Inmate who did 18 months in solitary sues Ottawa jail

Psychologist Oren Amitay talks about the affects of solitary confinement on prisoners.

Topics worthy of discussion

Karlene Nation, David Wills and Vince Gasparro debate Omar Khadr’s 10 million, Ryerson students, and huge rubber duckies.