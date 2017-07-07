Donald Trump this week: North Korean missiles, G20 meetings, and wrestling CNN

It’s been a busy week for Donald Trump on the international stage, as he spent the last few days in Europe, meeting Poland’s president and attending a meeting of G20 international leaders.

And as usual, he had a lot to say on Twitter about the media – specifically CNN.

Here’s a look at how the U.S. president’s week unfolded:

July 2: Trump baits CNN

Trump started his week by tweeting a video showing him wrestling a person whose head was replaced by a CNN logo to the ground and punching him.

The video was recorded in Trump’s earlier days when he made occasional appearances at WWE wrestling matches. He was attacking wrestling maven Vince McMahon. The video that Trump tweeted superimposed the CNN logo over McMahon’s face and was his most-popular tweet ever, according to news reports.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press called the post a threat of violence against journalists.

July 4: Trump reacts to North Korea’s missile test

While the U.S. prepared to celebrate Independence Day, North Korea test-launched a missile that it claimed could hit Alaska. U.S. security officials later confirmed that it was an intercontinental ballistic missile, which would be a game-changer for international security.

Trump took to Twitter after the launch, asking, “Does this guy (Kim Jong-un) have anything better to do with his life?” He suggested that China might “put a heavy move” on North Korea to end the “nonsense” once and for all.

The president continued to comment on North Korea throughout the week. At a meeting in Poland Thursday, he said that North Korea was behaving in a “very, very dangerous manner” and he was considering “very severe things” in response, though, “That doesn’t mean we’re going to do them.”

July 6: Trump visits Poland and Germany

Trump started the day in Poland, where he met with Polish president Andrzej Duda and spoke to a cheering crowd in Warsaw. Trump offered praise for his hosts’ resilience in the face of historic threats from Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, declaring “let us all fight like Poles.”

He also said, “The West will never, ever be broken. Our values will prevail. Our people will thrive and our civilization will triumph.”

Trump flew to Hamburg later that day, where he met with German chancellor Angela Merkel. The German government said the two discussed issues including North Korea, the situation in the Middle East and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

A brief government statement gave no further details of Thursday’s discussion, which lasted a little over an hour, other than to say they discussed “some issues on the G-20 agenda.” It said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also participated.

Trump also met with Japanese and South Korean leaders Thursday evening, on the eve of the G20 summit, which runs Friday and Saturday. He is also expected to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin for the first time face-to-face on Friday.

With files from the Associated Press