2 men presumed drowned on Lac La Loche

Two men are presumed to have drowned on a northern Saskatchewan lake.

La Loche RCMP were informed on Wednesday afternoon that two boaters out on Lac La Loche were overdue.

Conditions were extremely windy at the time and there were high waves on the lake.

Civilian searchers located the body of one man near Black Point on Wednesday at around 4 p.m. CT.

The body of the second man was located by RCMP members and civilian searchers on Thursday morning.

Their names have not been released but police said both were from the La Loche area.

La Loche RCMP continues to investigate along with the coroner’s office.

Lac La Loche is approximately 600 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.