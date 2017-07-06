Campfire ban in central Okanagan

Because of extreme fire hazards, a campfire ban throughout all central Okanagan municipalities and eletoral area fire services areas will go into effect on Friday.

Extremely dry conditions and hot weather has boosted the fire danger rating to extreme.

The ban includes the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan East and West Electoral Areas. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

People are asked to report violations of the campfire ban to the regional fire dispatch centre at 250-469-8577.

Smoking is not allowed in any RDCO regional park or municipal park. It is also prohibited in children’s play areas and sports fields.

Undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in the District of Peachland are also smoke free.

Open burning has not been allowed since April 30.