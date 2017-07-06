Police searching for young offender, wanted for second degree murder

Winnipeg police are still looking for another suspect in a homicide investigation from February.

28-year-old Canon Beardy was murdered February 16 on Magnus Avenue.

Two teens were arrested earlier this year and both were charged with second degree murder.

Constable Rob Carver said this fourth suspect comes after the arrest of Joshua LeClerc in May.

“We may have somebody who provides us with evidence as a witness, an informant, as a co-accused. As you can well connect the dots, that’s not information I can release here.”

Police have obtained a court order to identify the suspect, 17-year-old Isaiah Adrian Dallas Moose.

He is also wanted for second-degree murder in Beardy’s death.

“If you at the other individuals arrested, I believe the youngest we have is a 14-year-old,” Carver said. “I don’t use the word ‘shocking’ much in my line of work, but I will say that it’s probably shocking, even for investigators, to have seen that.”

Moose is Indigenous, 5’11” and 120 pounds. If you see him, call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.