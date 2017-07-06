3 charged, crack cocaine seized in Barrie, Ont., street drug bust

BARRIE, Ont. – Three Toronto-area residents are facing charges after a drug bust in Barrie, Ont.

Police say officers noticed two men slouched in a parked car late Wednesday and when they went to investigate, it’s alleged the pair had conflicting stories as to why they were in the area and gave false identities.

They allege that when a third man arrived, one of the others reached inside the car for an item wrapped in clear plastic.

Police say officers seized more than 300 grams of crack cocaine, cash and a loaded 45-calibre semi-automatic handgun.

Two Toronto men — aged 21 and 19 — face numerous drug and weapons charges that include careless storage of firearm and cocaine possession, while a 21-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man faces similar counts.

Investigators say they believe the arrests will result in a major reduction in the drugs reaching the streets in Barrie.