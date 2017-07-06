Blogs
Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Thursday, July 6

A fishing boat collecting it's net which is full of herring. Sea gulls hover around ready to pounce on the herring being brought up by the nets.

Happy Thursday!

Here are all the highlights of today’s show, with Peter Shurman filling in for Tasha Kheiriddin.


Toronto housing market: What’s going on?!
Jason Mercer, TREB’s Director Market Analyst, discusses.

No charges for Toronto photographer accused of posting women’s photos without consent
Sam Goldstein, Ren Bostelaar’s lawyer, joined the show to discuss.

The sustainability of your fish – why you should care
Tim Fitzgerald, Director of Impact at the Environmental Defence Fund’s Fishery Solutions Center, joined the show to discuss – and gives us some staggering numbers regarding overfishing.

