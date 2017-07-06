Saskatoon police charge 2 men after recovering stolen car

Charges have been laid against two men after Saskatoon police recovered a stolen car.

Officers spotted the car Tuesday morning parked in the 100-block of 109th Street West.

While they were investigating, the officers saw three people get into the car. They then made a high-risk traffic stop and took three people into custody.

A search turned up brass knuckles and a small amount of meth.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with possession of stolen property, breach of probation and breach of an undertaking. He was also wanted on a number of warrants.

A 20-year-old man is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, meth possession and breach of probation.

The third person was released from custody without any charges being laid.

Police officials said the car was stolen three days earlier after the keys were left under a floor mat.

They are reminding people to always lock vehicles and remove all keys.