4 children, man found dead inside Georgia suburb home
Police are investigating multiple fatal stabbings after finding four young children and a man dead inside a suburban near Atlanta, Ga.
Gwinnett County police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning in Loganville.
Police described the crime as horrendous and said a motive wasn’t immediately known. Police said they detained a woman, though no charges were immediately announced.
The children’s ages weren’t immediately available.
Video from WSB-TV showed crime scene tape surrounding a single-story home with white paneling in a subdivision.
Loganville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta.
