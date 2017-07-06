World
July 6, 2017 8:29 am
Updated: July 6, 2017 8:30 am

4 children, man found dead inside Georgia suburb home

By Staff The Associated Press

Four children and a man were found dead inside a home in Georgia Thursday morning.

Gwinnett Police Dept/Twitter
Police are investigating multiple fatal stabbings after finding four young children and a man dead inside a suburban near Atlanta, Ga.

Gwinnett County police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning in Loganville.

Police described the crime as horrendous and said a motive wasn’t immediately known. Police said they detained a woman, though no charges were immediately announced.

The children’s ages weren’t immediately available.

Video from WSB-TV showed crime scene tape surrounding a single-story home with white paneling in a subdivision.

Loganville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta.

