Have you seen Kelly Flock? Calgary police renew pleas for help finding missing senior

Calgary police are again asking the public for help finding a senior who has now been missing for two weeks.

Kelly Flock, 68, was last seen at a restaurant in the 2700 block of 34 Avenue S.W. on Thursday, June 22. He has not been seen or heard from by his family since, which they say is out of character for him.

His family is offering a $10,000 reward to help find the missing senior.

According to police, Kelly suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, causing concern for his welfare.

Click here to visit a ‘Find Kelly Flock’ Facebook group set up by Flock’s family members

It’s believed Kelly may be travelling on a dark charcoal-coloured bicycle.

The bike is described as a dark charcoal mid-90s model Trek 5000 road bike with skinny tires, the word “Trek” on the angle bar, the number “5000” on the vertical bar, “OCLV” on the horizontal bar and a water bottle holder installed.

Police are specifically asking the public to watch for the bike around the city as they say its location could provide “valuable information” on Kelly’s whereabouts.

Police said Wednesday a previous photo released of the bike made it appeared parts of it were blue, which is not accurate.

Kelly is described as 5’11” tall, approximately 165 pounds, with a slim build, grey hair and blue eyes. Police said he was previously described as being not 5’8” tall, which isn’t correct.

Anyone with information on Kelly’s whereabouts, or who spots his bike, is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.