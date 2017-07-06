London’s Sesquifest was a big success, organizers say

Sesquifest is all wrapped up, but the positive impact from the one-time festival celebrating Canada 150 remains, organizers of the event say.

The stages and exhibits were cleared by noon on Tuesday after the five-day event took over the area around Budweiser Gardens and the Covent Garden Market.

READ MORE: Sesquifest launches with opening ceremony in downtown London

“We knew it was going to be great, we knew it was going to be an awesome time and then I think on Canada Day I just had to pause and look around at the number of people enjoying themselves,” said festival organizer Lia Karidas.

“I don’t think I could have predicted the great response, it was more than we could have asked for.”

Karidas says they estimate about 200,000 people from London and the surrounding area took in the fun, sights and sounds of the downtown celebration.

The Downtown London business association welcomed the foot traffic.

“We want people in our stores and restaurants, but the more people we can put on the street, the more they’re going to know what’s available to visit then or another time,” said Janette MacDonald, executive director of Downtown London.

READ MORE: Giant duck no longer ‘odd duck out’ as crowds ‘flock’ to see it

“I think it was a huge success for them and I think they were all busier than anticipated.”

MacDonald says they hope more events like Sesquifest will happen in the core when the Dundas Flex street is complete.