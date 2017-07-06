Donald Trump says ‘everyone else is getting rich’ from U.S. economy but him

President Donald Trump says that everyone is benefiting from a thriving U.S. economy, except for him.

On Thursday, Trump bragged about recent stock market gains as he addressed a summit with the leaders of the Three Seas Initiative in Warsaw, Poland.

READ MORE: Trump campaign to reveal wealth details: ‘I’m really rich’

“Personally I’ve picked up nothing,” he said.

“That’s all right. Everyone else is getting very rich. That’s ok, I’m very happy,” he added.

WATCH: Donald Trump says he will leave, not sell, his business interests

Trump gave his two adult sons and a senior executive control of his global real estate, property management, and marketing empire when he took office in January. But Trump did not divest his businesses.

Instead, he placed his financial assets in a trust that he can seize control of at any time.

The president is in Warsaw meeting Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, ahead of the G20 summit in Germany Friday.

READ MORE: Eric and Donald Trump Jr. expand family business amid father’s presidency

On Thursday evening he has his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.