Bob Layton Editorial: What this city council has done right

You heard Mayor Iveson on Wednesday talking about upgrading transit service.

He made it plain that suggestions of “Uberizing” some lesser-used routes were just thoughts and not a done deal.

It’s really something, that they might even consider some type of ride-share arrangement after how the whole Uber situation began. One thing this city council has done right in its term of office is to resolve the ride-share issue.

You remember how it all started with Uber being called bandit taxis.

As they continued to work around the law, things got heated. Protesting taxi-drivers took off their shirts at council and police had to stand guard.

The province finally had to get involved — and when the insurance issue was settled and many taxi drivers signed on with Uber, the transportation scene was changed forever. Then came TappCar and there may be yet others entering the market.

Council now has the ride-share signage and security figured out, although you still can’t get Uber home from the airport.

I wonder if they’ll have to go through it all again when the driverless rides come out.

Now that we’ve come this far, do you prefer transit or ride-share or taxi, and why?

Let me know.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.