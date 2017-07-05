Traffic
July 5, 2017 11:32 pm
Updated: July 5, 2017 11:36 pm

Northeast Edmonton crash sends 3 to hospital

By Online journalist  Global News

Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash in northeast Edmonton sent three people to hospital on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at 50 Street and Manning Drive and involved an SUV and a car. Police said it appeared one of the vehicles ran a red light before colliding with the other vehicle.

Two people were taken to the Northeast Community Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries while a third person was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with unknown injuries.

Police partially shut down the intersection while they investigated what happened. They did not say when it would be fully reopened.

