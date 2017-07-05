Traffic
July 5, 2017 10:55 pm

21-year old man killed in crash west of Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo of an RCMP cruiser.

File / Global News
A A

The RCMP was called to investigate a deadly single-vehicle crash southeast of Spruce Grove Wednesday evening.

Police said officers were called to a crash at Secondary Highway 628 near Range Road 271 at about 6:30 p.m. A westbound SUV went off the road before hitting a tree, Mounties said.

The 21-year old driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
deadly crash
Fatal Crash
Range Road 271
secondary Highway 628
Spruce Grove
Stony Plain RCMP
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News