21-year old man killed in crash west of Edmonton
A A
The RCMP was called to investigate a deadly single-vehicle crash southeast of Spruce Grove Wednesday evening.
Police said officers were called to a crash at Secondary Highway 628 near Range Road 271 at about 6:30 p.m. A westbound SUV went off the road before hitting a tree, Mounties said.
The 21-year old driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.