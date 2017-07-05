Some U2 fans upset only some will be compensated after BC Place ticket debacle

Some U2 fans are wondering why BC Place and Ticketmaster are only offering compensation to those who complained about being stuck outside the stadium during a ticketing debacle at a concert in May.

“More people will complain and compensation will come to them as a result of it,” said Burnaby resident Martin Kendell, who missed Mumford & Sons, the opening act at U2’s Vancouver stop on its 2017 Joshua Tree tour.

Comments on Twitter and Facebook show U2 fans questioning why those who filed complaints are the only ones receiving compensation in the form of a $50 Ticketmaster gift card, and other treats.

Kendell said he complained several times and only heard back on Wednesday, after complaining again when word emerged that some fans were receiving gift cards.

“Anyone who was stuck out in that line should get compensation,” Kendell added.

“A few people that didn’t say anything about it, because they didn’t think anything would come about it are a little ticked off, and I don’t blame them.”

Thousands of fans found themselves stuck outside the stadium after a credit card security system caused hour-long lineups.

CKNW has reached out to Ticketmaster several times but didn’t receive any response by press time.

BC Place had no comment.