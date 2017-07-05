Some U2 fans upset only some will get compensation after ticket debacle at BC Place

Some U2 fans are wondering why BC Place and Ticketmaster are only offering compensation to those who complained about being stuck outside the stadium during a ticketing debacle at a concert last spring.

“More people will complain and compensation will come to them as a result of it,” said Burnaby resident Martin Kendell, who missed the opening act, Mumford & Sons.

Comments on Twitter and Facebook show U2 fans questioning why those who filed complaints are the only ones getting vouchers.

READ MORE: Some U2 fans to get compensation following ticket mayhem at BC Place

Kendell said he complained several times and only heard back on Wednesday, after complaining again when word got out some fans were getting $50 gift cards and other treats.

“Anyone who was stuck out in that line should get compensation,” added Kendell.

“A few people that didn’t say anything about it, because they didn’t think anything would come about it are a little ticked off, and I don’t blame them.”

Thousands of fans found themselves stuck outside the stadium after a credit card security system caused hour-long lineups.

CKNW has reached out to Ticketmaster several times and has yet to receive a response. Meanwhile, BC Place had no comment.