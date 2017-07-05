Document suggests Raymond Care Centre has chance of avoiding demolition

There’s a new twist in the story of a small Alberta town fighting for a piece of its history.

George Bohne, the mayor of the town of Raymond, says Alberta’s health ministry approached the town last February with an ultimatum: buy the historical Raymond Care Centre building, or it would be demolished this fall.

However, he says the history between the province, the town and provincial health boards goes further back than just a year.

“The whole situation goes back about a decade, when Alberta Health Services (AHS) withdrew their use of that building as a mental health facility.”

He says the town’s answer to the ultimatum was a difficult one to make but they had no other choice.

“Our council certainly was not in a position to absorb the cost that would be associated with the renovation of that building. So we said, ‘Well, if there are no other choices, then we will say let’s turn it down.”

But early last month, AHS told Global News that the property couldn’t be sold because of environmental and structural concerns.

AHS said its main concern has to do with the historical use and storage of fuel, oil and coal products.

However, a more recent environmental assessment determined those issues did not pose a problem and no further investigation is necessary.

Now, a public document seems to indicate talks of a sale have been rekindled.

The document is an unsigned purchase contract between the town and a development company called Hegnberg Ltd. It indicates AHS may sell the building to the town to then be sold to the developer.

When asked for comment on Wednesday, AHS provided this statement:

“Alberta Health Services is still considering options for the former Raymond Care Centre site. We continue to work closely with the Town of Raymond and community members on a number of possibilities. No sale has been finalized as of yet.”

Hunter Heggie with Hegnberg Ltd. says he is concerned about the building and says the clock is ticking on its viability for restoration.

“It’s getting destroyed by vandals, and every day that goes by it gets worse,” he says. “So we’re trying to buy this building, restore it and save it”

Town council has voted to check into any liabilities that might be incurred by purchasing the building from the province.

If the risk is low, the town has agreed to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.