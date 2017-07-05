West Kelowna home heavily damaged by fire
West Kelowna fire crews were called to a fully involved house fire Wednesday afternoon around 5 p.m.
Witnesses reported seeing flames coming from both of the floors of the two-storey house on Madera Court off Sonoma Pines Drive.
The blaze proved difficult to extinguish as crews continued to find hot spots in the attic.
It’s not known how the fire started or if anyone was home at the time.
