Fun-loving Jr. Bulls ready for Junior Little League Canadian Championship

Lethbridge is set to welcome some of the best young baseball players in the nation in August for the Junior Little League Canadian Championship. The Lethbridge Jr. Bulls are the host team and they’re a hard-working bunch, but make no mistake, they love to have fun.

At practice on Wednesday the team launched ‘baseball grenades’ at Head Coach Shane Macinnis while he was doing an interview. Later they proceeded to joust with baseball bats while one of their teammates was interviewed.

“They’re a really fun group,” Macinnis said. “I’m sure you can see them right behind me, I’m guessing, playing war or something behind me.”

Coach knows his team well. They were indeed reviving a fallen soldier behind him while he was answering questions.

They have fun while they play the game and they’re part of a rich tradition of baseball in southern Alberta. Last year, Lethbridge won the Canadian championship and the local team is looking forward to the opportunity ahead.

“I’m pretty excited to have the chance to go back to the World Series,” Jr. Bulls player Josh Kabayama said. “Hopefully we can win it this year, but even winning Canadians is unreal.”

Lethbridge is one of seven teams from across the country competing, including Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Organizers believe the event will bring in close to 300 people counting just athletes and family.

“The city of Lethbridge is huge into baseball and has great baseball fans,” Junior Little League Canada Project Coordinator Nolan Handley said. “They really support their youth programs and they really support their Bulls programs.”

There should be some big crowds down at Spitz Stadium, but the Jr. Bulls are just going to concentrate on baseball.

“I kind of just try to ignore the fans honestly, keeps it easier,” Kabayama said with a laugh.

The Junior Canadian Little League Championships run from Aug. 1 to 11.