Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

The fans and the air conditioners will be working overtime this week. Warm air moving up from the south will continue to keep our daytime highs well above seasonal at least for the next few days.

The upper ridge will keep any weather systems away until at least early next week. Expect sun and hot conditions right through the weekend.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 31 to 39C

