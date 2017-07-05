Saskatoon police to investigate self-inflicted gunshot RCMP attended

An external investigation has been requested by Saskatchewan RCMP to look into the circumstances surrounding a man who died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At around 1:45 a.m. CT on Wednesday, RCMP were called to a report of a distraught individual with a firearm in a rural area south of Blaine Lake.

Two RCMP members arrived and encountered the adult man in possession of a firearm.

Blaine Lake RCMP officials said the subject subsequently discharged the firearm resulting in a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a Saskatoon hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name and age have not been released.

No police members were injured.

The Saskatoon Police Service will conduct the external investigation. Additionally, the RCMP has requested the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer.

Blaine Lake is approximately 80 kilometres north of Saskatoon.