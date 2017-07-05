Calgary Stampede: How to find a pancake breakfast near you

What’s the best way to keep your body primed for 10 full days of Stampede fun? A pancake breakfast.

For nearly two weeks Calgary businesses and organizations will help people “fuel-up” for Stampede by hosting their own pancake breakfasts.

At least eight are planned for Thursday morning, including the Stampede Kick-off Pancake Breakfast at the SaveOnFoods on Macleod Trail SW and the First Flip pancake breakfast at the Core Shopping Centre in downtown Calgary.

And the flapjacks will be flying through the entire 10 days.

Here are the two most helpful websites for “rangling” the Stampede breakfasts that are closest to you.

1. Free Stampede Pancakes.com

A complete list of all the stampede pancake breakfasts happening in Calgary. You can search based on the date and distance (in kilometres) from your location.

There is also an option to select your stampede breakfast based on Google Maps.

freestampedepancakes.com also has a mobile app available on the Apple app store.

2. Stampede Breakfast.ca

A comprehensive list of all the pancake breakfasts in Calgary. Stampedebreakfast.ca lists both free events and those that come at a cost.

You can list the events in a calendar format or as a list.

There is also an option to submit a pancake breakfast of your own.