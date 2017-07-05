Small forest fire 10 kms southeast of Big White
Forestry crews are responding to a small wildfire in the Big White area.
Officials say the fire is located in the Copper Kettle Creek area — about 10 kms southeast of Big White.
The fire was reported this afternoon by the public and is estimated at one hectare in size.
An air tanker, helicopter and ground crew are attacking the blaze.
There are no structures in the area.
No word yet on the cause.
