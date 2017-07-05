Blasting underway in West Kelowna

Some West Kelowna residents can expect to hear explosions and sirens for the next little while.

The City of West Kelowna has issued a public advisory that blasting is underway as a result of construction on two building lots in the 3200 block of Vineyard View Drive in the Lakeview Heights area.

“Blasting will be permitted Monday to Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety sirens will be sounded before the blast and once the area is cleared. An independent company will carry out vibration and air over pressure monitoring,” Communications Supervisor Kirsten Jones said in a news release.

The blasting is being done T&A Rockworks.

Residents with concerns regarding blasting activity can contact the company at 250-765-4811.