July 5, 2017 7:23 pm

John Oakley Show – Wednesday July 5, 2017

By

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laughs as Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar shows him his Maple Leaf socks during their press conference at Farmleigh House Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Dublin.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the John Oakley Show from your Wednesday afternoon commute. Hear it again now!

Toronto housing boom driving economic growth in Ontario; masks weak business investment

Weak business investment in Ontario has the provincial economy increasingly dependent on Toronto’s housing market
for growth, leaving the province especially vulnerable if the market slows, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think tank. Ben Eisen, Director, Provincial Prosperity Studies, Fraser Institute joins the show to provide details of the study.

Mark Steyn

Canadian author, writer, and conservative political commentator joins the John Oakley show for his regular Wednesday segment and discusses the Khadr settlement; Euros gushing over Trudeau visit; Mark’s take on the Canada 150 Celebrations

Every Volvo Launched From 2019 Will Have an Electric Motor

Volvo Cars has announced that every Volvo it launches from 2019 will have an electric motor, marking the historic end of cars that only have an internal combustion engine (ICE) and placing electrification at the core of its future business. John Oakley Show is joined by Volvo Canada, Managing Director, Alexander Lvovich

Randy Ambrosie named CFL commissioner

John Oakley introduces you to the 14th commissioner of the league, Randy Ambrosie who talks about how to get people excited again about the CFL

Topics worthy of discussion

It’s always exciting when Peter Tabuns and Chris Stockwell get together to discuss the stories of the day. Going beyond the headlines they discuss: minimum wage, the economy and Omar Khadr.

