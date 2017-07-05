John Oakley Show – Wednesday July 5, 2017
Toronto housing boom driving economic growth in Ontario; masks weak business investment
Mark Steyn
Every Volvo Launched From 2019 Will Have an Electric Motor
Volvo Cars has announced that every Volvo it launches from 2019 will have an electric motor, marking the historic end of cars that only have an internal combustion engine (ICE) and placing electrification at the core of its future business. John Oakley Show is joined by Volvo Canada, Managing Director, Alexander Lvovich
Randy Ambrosie named CFL commissioner
John Oakley introduces you to the 14th commissioner of the league, Randy Ambrosie who talks about how to get people excited again about the CFL
Topics worthy of discussion
It's always exciting when Peter Tabuns and Chris Stockwell get together to discuss the stories of the day. Going beyond the headlines they discuss: minimum wage, the economy and Omar Khadr.
