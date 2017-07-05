Stabbing in southeast Calgary caught on video after series of road rage incidents

A man who was arrested after a lengthy standoff Tuesday in southeast Calgary has also been linked to a series of road rage incidents in the city, according to police.

Charges are pending against the man, who surrendered himself to police officers at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, after barricading himself in a home on 11 Avenue S.E. following an alleged stabbing on Hubalta Road and an armed altercation at a convenience store on 8 Avenue S.E.

The stabbing can be seen on CCTV video obtained from a nearby business that used to be the victim’s employer. In it, a silver car and red pickup truck stop in the street and there appears to be a confrontation between the drivers.

The car then pulls into the parking lot of an auto parts store, and the truck follows.

Both drivers get out of the vehicles, and the driver of the truck appears to stab the driver of the car — the driver of the car then recoils and runs into the business.

The truck stays in the parking lot for a short while before driving away. An employee from the auto parts store is then seen running to another business for help.

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Suspect connected to road rage incidents

Police now say the man was also involved in a series of road rage incidents before the stabbing happened.

At about 9:40 a.m., a man in a red truck is said to have driven toward a pedestrian in a parking lot in the 300-block of 36 Street N.E., yelling at him and then striking him with his truck.

The driver reportedly yelled at the pedestrian a second time, and tried again to hit him with the truck, but the pedestrian was able to dive out of the way.

The driver was then reported to have been involved in a road rage incident with another driver on Hubalta Road S.E. — at the time of the incident in the parking lot of the auto parts store, where the alleged stabbing took place.

The suspect then reportedly got into an armed altercation with a customer at a nearby convenience store before barring himself in a home until police tactical and negotiation units got him to leave the home.

Police said charges are pending against the man.